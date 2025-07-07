Dominica’s 25th world creole festival launched

The Ministry of Tourism and the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) have officially launched the 25th edition of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF), unveiling a dynamic artist lineup and commemorative theme for the highly anticipated cultural showcase. Scheduled for October 24 to 26, 2025, at Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Roseau, the festival will be held under the theme: “Global Echoes of the Nature Island: Celebrating 25 Years of Creole Music, Magic, and Memories.”

The silver anniversary edition celebrates a powerful blend of music and cultural pride, featuring the voices of regional icons, local legends and global stars across three nights of performances. With a strong focus on Creole identity and Caribbean musical excellence, the 2025 festival reinforces Dominica’s role as a leader in cultural tourism.

“The World Creole Music Festival is a cultural flagship that has elevated Dominica’s visibility and amplified the voices of Creole people everywhere,” said Marva Williams, CEO of the Discover Dominica Authority and Director of Tourism. “As we commemorate 25 years, we are proud to present a line-up that reflects the evolution of our sound, culture and Caribbean identity.”

Night One: Fire & Foundation — Friday, October 24A tribute to the pioneers and powerhouses who helped shape Caribbean music:

Burning Flames (Antigua)

Midnight Groovers (Dominica)

Halibut (Dominica)

Gilles Fontaine (Dominica)

Nu Look (Haiti/USA)

Romain Virgo (Jamaica)

Oswald (St. Maarten)

TK International (Dominica)

Steel Pulse (UK/Jamaica)

Night Two: Creole Carnival — Saturday, October 25

A pulsating showcase of Creole expression and cross-Caribbean energy:

Asa Bantan (Dominica)

WCK (Dominica)

The Bouyon Assembly (Dominica: Rohie, Ridge, Pudaz, Kenny G, Quan, DJ MJ, Little Boy, Faithi “Bouyon Barbie,” and Ebony Empress; Guadeloupe : Jixels and Shanika )

(Dominica: Guadeloupe ) First Serenade Band (Dominica)

Gordon Henderson (Dominica)

Ophelia Marie (Dominica)

Lynford John (Dominica)

Jo é Dw é t Fil é (Haiti/France)

Kes The Band (Trinidad & Tobago)

Spice (Jamaica)

Vybez Kartel (Jamaica)

Night Three: The Grand Finale — Sunday, October 26A world-class close featuring regional icons and international chart-toppers:

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Bunji Garlin & Fay-Ann Lyons (Trinidad & Tobago)

Extasy Band (Dominica)

Ezra “Da Fun Machine” (St. Lucia)

Kassav (Guadeloupe & Martinique)

Michele Henderson (Dominica)

Elisha Benoit (Dominica)

Trilla G (Dominica)

Nice (Dominica)

Reo (Dominica)

Shelly & Signal Band (Dominica)

The World Creole Music Festival, first held in 1997, has grown into one of the Caribbean’s leading cultural events. It celebrates Creole music in all its forms—zouk, bouyon, kompa, reggae, dancehall, soca, afrobeat, and more—while promoting regional unity and artistic innovation.