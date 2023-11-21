Dominica’s capital city Roseau twinned with Jining City in China

Dominica’s capital city Roseau twinned with 2 Chinese cities

Dominica’s capital city, Roseau, has a sister city relationship with Jining City in China.

On November 8, Minister of Housing and Urban Development Melissa Poponne-Skerrit signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Vice Governor of Shandong Province, Chen Ping, as part of the ongoing twinning of cities agenda during a visit to China.

Jining City, in China’s Shandong province, has a population of around 8 million people.

A post on social media, said: “The focus of the MOU is on the development of smart cities, modern agriculture and agriculture technologies, and trade – with a specific focus on local products exported from Dominica to the China-Caribbean Centre, located in China.”

“This MOU is set to benefit Roseau greatly, leading to the creation of more efficient urban infrastructure, increasing agricultural output in the city, providing better quality of life for residents, and contributing to the city’s advancement and growth.”

Melissa Poponne-Skerri, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, and Yiwu On November 15, Mayor Ye Bangru posed for a photo after signing an MOU that linked Roseau and Yiwu.

Poponne-Skerrit and her team intend to collaborate with the Small Business Unit to help Dominican agro-processors get their products up to international standards in order to export to Shandong.

Roseau is also linked to the Chinese city of Yiwu.

Yiwu is located in Eastern China’s Central Zhejiang Province. It is home to over 2.9 million people.

Poponne-Skerrit reported on November 15 that she signed the deal with Yiwu Mayor Ye Bangru.

Roseau and Yiwu will collaborate in sectors such as trade, education, culture, tourism, and sports, according to the conditions of the MOU.

“We are excited about the prospects that lie ahead and are confident that this partnership will bring long-term benefits to the Roseau constituents and the people of Dominica,” she said.