Dominica’s creole music fest shatters records

Dominica’s 25th World Creole Music Festival Marks a Milestone for Tourism and Cultural Pride

Dominica has once again proven that the rhythm of Creole culture beats strongest on the Nature Island. The 25th edition of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) surpassed expectations, drawing over 42,000 patrons across three unforgettable nights, a remarkable leap from 30,217 in 2024. Visitor arrivals soared to 10,540 in the nine days leading up to the festival, marking a 48% increase compared to the same period last year, the highest pre-festival performance ever recorded. This surge created a vibrant boost for tourism, with an even greater ripple effect across small businesses, transportation, hospitality, entertainment and the creative sector.

“Dominicans welcomed the world, and the world responded,” said Hon. Denise Charles-Pemberton, Minister for Tourism. “The success of our 25th anniversary festival reflects not just great planning but the passion, creativity and resilience of our people. The multiplier effect from this single weekend is being felt across every corner of the economy, from taxi operators and vendors to hotels and artisans. This is how culture drives growth.”

Across the island, hotels reported full or near-full occupancy. Restaurants, nightspots and tour companies extended operations to meet unprecedented demand from visitors traveling from Martinique, Guadeloupe, St. Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, North America and Europe. The festival’s success underscored the loyalty of regional patrons and their deep connection to Dominica’s Creole music.

Local and regional artists delivered electrifying performances that celebrated Dominica’s musical identity and proudly showcased the island’s creative excellence to the world. Vendors and community entrepreneurs also reported strong commercial success, demonstrating how the festival uplifts lives and sustains livelihoods.

Minister Charles-Pemberton expressed special thanks to the Government of Dominica, sponsors, media partners, volunteers, security services and especially to the Discover Dominica Authority team whose dedication made the milestone edition a triumph.

“This success was not by chance,” she added. “It was the result of teamwork, strategic investment and faith in the power of our people and our culture.”

As the 25th edition celebration closes, plans are already underway to make WCMF 2026 an even greater experience, one that continues to position Dominica as the Caribbean’s leading nature and culture destination. Visitors are encouraged to book early and return to the Nature Island, where music, nature, and Creole pride unite.