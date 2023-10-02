Dominica’s first female president will be sworn in today

Sylvanie Burton will become the first woman and indigenous person to be inaugurated in as President of Dominica today.

Burton will take the oath of office at the State House Conference Centre.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

The President will be sworn in by Resident High Court Judge Justice Jacqueline Josiah-Graham.

Following the swearing-in, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and Burton will address the occasion, according to the Dominica Government Information Service.

Burton was elected by a vote of 20-5 at the Fifth Meeting of the First Session of the 11th Parliament on September 27, 2023.

The 58-year-old succeeds Charles Savarin, who is stepping down owing to term constraints.