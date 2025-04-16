Dominica’s Tourism Sector Gets Boost with Development Consultancy

Dominica Advances Tourism with Innovative Package Development Consultancy



The Ministry of Tourism and Discover Dominica Authority are enhancing Dominica’s accommodation sector through a new initiative designed to improve competitiveness, guest experiences, and operational efficiency across local properties.

The Package Development Consultancy, launched in December 2024, is led by tourism consultant Josea Browne of Rude Theory. The program aligns with Dominica’s vision of becoming a premier sustainable and experiential travel destination.

Since the launch, Browne has engaged 36 property owners and conducted site visits at more than 10 accommodations to gather insights and customize support based on the sector’s needs.

As part of the initiative, a seminar was held on March 26 at the Goodwill Parish Hall. The event brought together 54 accommodation owners and potential investors for presentations on industry trends, guest demographics, third-party booking platforms, revenue management, operational improvements and marketing strategies.

Representatives from the National Bank of Dominica, the Aid Bank, and the Small Business Unit also participated, sharing information on financing options, fiscal incentives, and licensing requirements.

The consultancy offers practical strategies for accommodation providers, focusing on the following:

Review and assessment of property features

Package pricing to boost value and profitability

Marketing strategies to reach target markets

Operational enhancements, including staffing and systems

Tailored action plans for implementation

Monitoring and evaluation to track success

Value-added opportunities for long-term growth

“This consultancy represents a significant step in elevating the standards and profitability of Dominica’s accommodations,” said Odile Jno Baptiste, Product Development Manager at Discover Dominica Authority. “By equipping property owners with the tools to create compelling packages and improve operational efficiency, we’re enhancing the visitor experience and strengthening the foundation of our tourism product. It’s about making sure every stay in Dominica tells a story—and delivers value.”

While initial efforts focus on Nature Island Standards of Excellence (NISE)-certified properties, the consultancy will expand to include smaller accommodations and vacation rentals to ensure widespread impact across the tourism sector.

A key objective of the seminar was to gather stakeholder feedback for a policy paper on proposed concessions to support vacation rental development. These recommendations will inform future policy to stimulate investment and strengthen the sector’s sustainability.

The government remains committed to developing the island’s accommodation offerings, improving the visitor experience and reinforcing Dominica’s standing as a top destination for responsible tourism.