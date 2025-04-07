Dominica’s Under-19 Cricket Team Crushes SVG in Thrilling Win

Dominica hands St Vincent and the Grenadines massive defeat in Winlott opening encounter

Dominica National Under-19 cricket team after being sent into bat by St. Vincent and the Grenadines Under-19 cricket team, handed their opponents a massive 172-run defeat at the Tanteen Playing Field in Grenada on Sunday afternoon April 06, 2025.

It was both teams’ opening encounter in the 2025 WINLOTT-WICB Under-19 Cricket Championships being played in Grenada, and the Dominicans took full advantage of the conditions.

Earsinho Fontaine scored the first hundreds of the 2025 tournament, hammering 125 not out which included 10 fours and 5 sixes in a 135-ball stay at the wicket. Jahson Vidal contributed 56, Lluvio Charles made 36, and captain Stephan Pascal 23, as Dominica posted a challenging 297 for 7 in 50 overs. The Dominicans lost wickets at 1 for 33, 2 for 51, 3 for 107, 4 for 138, 5 for 261, 6 for 264, and 7 for 290.

Bowling for the Vincentians, skipper Kodi Grant took 3 for 41, Devontae McDowall 2 for 80, Zach Thomas 1 for 11, and Lebron Douglas 1 for 63. Extras totaled 21 made of 4 byes, 1 leg-bye, 13 wides, and 3 no-balls.

In reply, St. Vincent and the Grenadines were bundled out for 125 in 43.2 overs, with 15-year-old Zach Thomas top-scoring with 37, Kodi Grant and Ramon Johnson each making 18, and Kevin Joseph 15. Wickets fell at 1 for 07, 2 for 08, 3 for 24, 4 for 47, 5 for 55, 6 for 91, 7 for 95, 8 for 100, 9 for 107, all out 125.

Leading the Dominican wrecking crew was Jelani Joseph with 3 for 24, Joel Durand 2 for 2 for 27, Earsinho Fontaine 1 for 00, Lester Lestrade 1 for 07, Edmund Morancie 1 for 08, and Malinga Bruney 1 for 1 for 28, while extras contributed 19 made up of 5 leg-byes, 11 wides, and 3 no-balls. Man of the Match was Earsinho Fontaine and Dominica went on to win by 172 runs.