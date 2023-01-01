Dominica’s UWP calls for more protection of domestic abuse victims

Dominica’s opposition condemns brutal murder of two women

The United Workers Party (UWP), the main opposition group in Dominica, has denounced the brutal killings of market vendor Avanelle Charles and student doctor Velma Valmond on December 30 and 31, 2022, by their male companions.

The two women’s deaths raised Dominica’s murder total for 2022 to 18.

On Saturday night, UWP leader Thomson Fontaine said it was time for the government to take action to safeguard Dominica’s women and girls in a video message.

“The deaths of Dr. Valmond and Ms. Charles, as well as the deaths of those who have previously met with a similar fate, should not be allowed to be in vain. In addition to bringing those responsible to justice, now is a good time to concentrate on the rising number of domestic violence and abuse incidents, particularly those that target women and girls and continue to plague our island nation, and to send a clear message to the perpetrators that any act of violence is wholly unacceptable, according to Fontaine.

He urged the government to set up safe houses and a hotline for victims of domestic abuse so they can get the care and support they need to flee their abusers.

For victims to receive justice as soon as possible, Fontaine urged the government to strengthen the nation’s legal and judicial systems.

Fontaine urged Dominican men to treat women and girls with respect.

“Respect our girls and women, please. Violence of any kind should never be an option toward anyone in a relationship. Find ways to discuss your differences and resolve them without resorting to violence, but respect those who appear to be more defenseless among us, advised Fontaine.