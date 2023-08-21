Donald Trump’s bond set at $200,000 in Georgia 2020 election case

According to court papers filed Monday, Donald Trump’s bond has been set at $200,000. This is because he is accused of illegally trying to undo his 2020 election loss.

In a document signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Trump’s lawyers, the bond deal says that Trump can’t threaten other defendants, witnesses, or victims in the case, even on social media.

The order says that Trump can’t “directly or indirectly threaten witnesses or co-defendants in any way.” It says that it covers “posts on social media or reposts of posts that someone else made on social media.”

He is also not allowed to talk to any other defendants or witnesses about the facts of the case except through their lawyers.

The order puts Trump’s bond for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charge at $80,000, plus $10,000 for each of the other 12 counts he is facing.

Willis has given Trump and the other 18 people charged with the same crime until noon on Friday to show up at the Fulton County Jail to be booked.

Trump and some of his allies were charged in the case last week. Prosecutors say they worked together to try to change what voters wanted in a last-ditch effort to keep the Republican in the White House after he lost to the Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump has said that he did nothing wrong. He has been complaining about the case since before he was charged. On Monday morning, he called out Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp by name in a social media post for not letting him change the election results.

Willis has suggested that the suspects be charged the week of September 5 and that the trial take place in March.

On Monday, bonds were set for three lawyers who were charged with crimes along with Trump. The bond for each of them on the RICO charge was set at $20,000, and the bonds for the other charges they face were set at different amounts. The bond for John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, and Ray Smith is each set at $100,000.

Scott Hall, a bail bondsman, was charged with helping break into voting equipment in rural Coffee County. His bond was set at $10,000.

It’s the fourth time a crime has been brought against the former president, who is running for office again in 2024.

Source : AP