Innovative Partnership Seeks to Improve Literacy in SVG

SCHOOLS BENEFIT FROM DONATION OF BOOKS AND RELIEF SUPPLIES

“Hand Across the Sea” makes donation to Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation received a donation of school books and disaster relief supplies from “Hands Across The Sea” organization in collaboration with the Mustique Charitable Foundation. The handing over ceremony took place at the National Public Library on the 25th of February, 2025.

Speaking at the ceremony, Literacy Coordinator, Enna Bullock stated that for over seventeen (17) years “Hands Across The Sea” in collaboration with the Mustique Charitable Foundation has been fostering innovations that aid in remedial and fundamental literacy. Bullock noted that in challenging times, it is crucial that focus remains on the nation’s children, by expanding the capacity of libraries and producing materials conducive for learning.

Language and Literacy Communication Officer, Gaylene Wickham encouraged Principals and Teachers to always incorporate reading activities into their schools’ curricula. Wickham stressed that reading is a basic necessity, and all students should be given the relevant tools to foster literacy and effective communication.

Project Director of the Mustique Charitable Foundation, Natalia Gill emphasized that reading is the cornerstone of society, creating a culture that allows children to function effectively in society. She added that the Foundation is grateful for the support of “Hands Across The Sea” in ensuring that a child has a future in literacy.

Three Thousand (3000) books were donated to Eighteen (18) schools across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.