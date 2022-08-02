Donna-Lee Donaldson: Cop boyfriend charged with murder

Noel Maitland, the boyfriend of missing social media personality Donna-Lee Donaldson, has been charged with murder in connection to her disappearance.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey made the announcement at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Bailey said police theorise that Donaldson was murdered between 4pm and 8pm on Tuesday, July 12.

“This is supported by forensics and technology,” Bailey said.

“We have not yet determined a motive… what we can say is that she was killed, based on our investigation,” he added.

He said investigations will continue as police search to recover a body.

Maitland, assigned to the St Andrew North Police Division, was arrested last Thursday on Duke Street in Kingston by police officers assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Division.

Donaldson, whose disappearance has drawn nationwide attention, was first reported missing to the police on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was believed to have gone to spend the night with Constable Maitland before she was reported missing.

According to police reports, on July 11, about 10:00 pm, she was picked up at her house by Maitland in a black BMW motor car to spend the night with him at an apartment located at Chelsea Manor.

However, on July 12, Donaldson’s mother, Sophia Lugg, reported to police that she had not seen or heard from her daughter.