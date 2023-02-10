Perlinea Greaves of Dorsetshire Hill becomes St Vincent 7th homicide

Perlinea Greaves shot in the head

Perlinea Greaves, a 28-year-old Timekeeper of Dorsetshire Hill is the seventh homicide recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the year 2023 after she succumbed to her injuries at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Earlier today, the deceased was listed to be in critical condition and an unresponsive state.

Greaves was approached and shot in the head by an unknown assailant in Dorsetshire Hill on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at about 8:30 pm.

Persons with information that can assist with the investigations are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at telephone number 1-784-457-1211 ext 4816; the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crime Unit at 1784-456-1810 or any Police Station or Police Officer you are comfortable speaking with.

All information received would be treated confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Source : RSVGPF