Killing of Dorsetshire Hill woman is 5th for the Carnival Season

Woman chopped to death in Dorsetshire Hill

The death of a Dorsetshire Hill woman on Sunday night (9 July) marked the 28th murder in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2023.

According to reports, the woman identified as Phyllis Knights was found in her home with chop wounds about her body.

The police have launched an investigation. There has yet to be an arrest.

The Knights killing is the fifth to have occurred since the start of Carnival activities.

On Saturday, July 1, Osborne Haywood died in the community of Greiggs after being shot.

Following a stabbing in Kingstown, 24-year-old Darius Williams became the island’s 25th homicide victim on Monday, July 3.

Also on Monday, July 3, Michael Miller, a Stubbs resident, was shot and killed shortly after 9 p.m. in the Georgetown neighborhood of Langley Park.

On Monday, July 10, a police report stated that Ravito Llewellyn Jr., a twenty-four (24) year-old Sion Hill/Fairbairn Pasture resident, was fatally shot by a police officer on Thursday, July 6.