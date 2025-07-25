Dove Gardens set to revolutionize private events in St Lucia

INTRODUCING DOVE GARDENS!

Island Ripple St Lucia’s Hottest Online Video Magazine produced by Dove Productions to present to St Lucia the newest venue for private events – Dove Gardens.

Located in Rodney Heights, Gros Islet, opposite the Aquatic Center, Dove Gardens is a luscious garden beautifully ensconced in a quiet area, with space to house intimate outdoor events, such as weddings, tributes, retreats and so much more.

Dove Gardens is the home of the arts, with plans to host a number of creative gatherings in the fields of dance, theatre, spoken word and music.

The Official Opening of this exclusive venue takes place on Sunday 1st June 2025 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

An exciting array of activities are planned for this event: including sumptuous cuisine from Chef Orlando Satchel of Chef Orlando’s Restaurant and Bar; delicious dishes from Island Ripple’s Food Truck Competition Winner Marvin Isaac of the Big Black Box, a Stem Bar from Box, Wraps, and Flowers, St.Lucia Distillers and Cadasse Bakery and great entertainment by Big People Business, Ms Patsy Cadet and the St Lucia Junior Jazz and Arts Festival Artistes.

It is set to be an enjoyable time in a beautiful garden setting. An excellent cool down jazz event or even a pre Carnival prep.

Tickets are $80.00 and are available at Anthony’s Jewellery at Baywalk Mall, Rodney Bay and Bridge Street, Castries.

Island Ripple extends the invitation to absolutely everyone, but especially their viewers and social media followers – a great opportunity to meet them in person.

For more information on the event and Dove Gardens, check out Island Ripple on all social media platforms or call 758 520 4814.