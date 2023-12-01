Dr. Carissa Etienne, former PAHO director, passes: OECS Mourns

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) joins the global community in mourning the passing of Dr. Carissa Etienne, Director Emeritus of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and Former Regional Director for the Americas of the World Health Organization (WHO). Dr. Etienne, a distinguished medical professional and a native of the Commonwealth of Dominica, exemplified the true spirit of regional leadership and dedication to public health.

Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Etienne demonstrated unwavering commitment to advancing health and well-being across the Americas. Her contributions to strengthening health systems, promoting infectious disease control, and addressing health inequities have left an indelible mark on the region. Her passion for improving the lives of others was evident in her dedication to serving the most vulnerable populations, having also made significant strides in addressing noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and mental health in the Americas.

OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules expressed sadness at Dr. Etienne’s passing, and spoke glowingly of her contribution to the region. According to Dr. Jules,

Dr. Etienne was a highly-respected leader in the field of Public Health who exemplified the best aspects of leadership: unwavering diligence and unfailing service. She was an advocate for universal health coverage and her contributions to the field of public health will always be remembered. In the Caribbean, she lead PAHO’s efforts to help countries adapt and respond to climate-change induced natural disasters; fifty health facilities in the region were retrofitted to become safe, green and resilient to climate-related disasters through the SMART Hospitals Network.

Dr. Jules continued,

Dr. Etienne’s leadership also played a critical role in supporting the region in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Under her guidance, PAHO’s Revolving Fund for Access to Vaccines delivered over 151 million COVID-19 vaccines.

The OECS extends its deepest condolences to Dr. Etienne’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. Her passing is a significant loss to the region and the global health community. Her legacy of service, leadership, and compassion will continue to inspire us as we strive to improve the health and well-being of all people.