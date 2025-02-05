Dr Delreo Newman Named New CANTO Chairman

In a significant development for the telecommunications industry, Dr. Delreo Newman of ATN International has been elected Chairman of CANTO for a two-year term beginning 2025. Succeeding Telesur’s Chief Executive Officer, Mike Antonius, Dr. Newman assumed the role unopposed at CANTO’s 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM), CANTO Connect, held January 26-28, 2025, at the Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort.

A seasoned telecom consultant, regulatory expert, and Executive Director of International Regulatory and Government Affairs at ATNI, Dr. Newman brings over 25 years of ICT experience to the role. Prior to joining ATNI, he served as the ICT advisor to the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, was Jamaica’s first telecommunications regulator, and has consulted for multiple English-speaking Caribbean governments on ICT development. Before returning to the Caribbean, he spent over eight years in management roles at Nynex (now Verizon).

Dr. Newman holds an advanced degree in Economics, postgraduate certification in Behavioural Choice Models, and a PhD in Public Policy & Administration. He is also a member of the prestigious Pi Alpha Alpha honor society for Public Administration and a former participant in the U.S. Army War College Commandant’s National Security Program. His expertise spans Technology and Innovation Policy, Economic Policy, and Small Country Development.

In his address, Chairman Newman acknowledged his predecessor’s visionary leadership and emphasized his commitment to strengthening CANTO’s role in fostering digital transformation across the Caribbean.

“We stand at a pivotal moment where technology intersects with possibility. We must seize this opportunity to steer our region toward a connected and resilient future and work with governments to achieve their vision of a gigabit society by 2030. Moreover, inclusive will be at the heart of our strategy – ensuring equitable access to telecom services across all demographics to drive social and economic progress” said Chairman Newman.