Dr Kishore Shallow & Azim Bassarath elected as CWI President, Vice President

SHALLOW AND BASSARATH ELECTED AS PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT OF CWI
Dr. Kishore Shallow and Azim Bassarath have been chosen as Cricket West Indies’ President and Vice President, respectively (CWI). They will be in office for two years.
One of the most important parts of the 24th Annual General Meeting of CWI, which took place on March 25, 2023 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, was the election process.
Dr. Shallow said:
“On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I’d like to thank Ricky Skerritt for his most recent contribution to cricket, which we all love. He did his job well and with pride during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was one of the hardest times in our lives. During his time in office, we’ve moved in the right direction.”
He added:
He also said, “It’s encouraging that the shareholders have shown such a strong vote of confidence. They and everyone else who helped me during the election process have my deepest gratitude. As I start this new job with Vice President Bassarath, I’m not fooling myself about how much work it will be. I still believe in unity and welcoming everyone. Because West Indies cricket will only make real progress as a cricket nation if we all work together and share our resources.”
Bassarath said:
“It is indeed an honour to be elected to serve as the Vice President of Cricket West Indies and I look forward to working alongside Dr. Shallow and the other members of the Board of Directors as we continue the good work done by Mr. Skerritt for the benefit of everyone involved in West Indies Cricket.”
In addition to the election for President and Vice President, the following persons were duly elected as Member Directors of CWI:
Jason King – Barbados Cricket Association
Conde Riley – Barbados Cricket Association
Bissoondyal Singh – Guyana Cricket Board
Deleep Singh – Guyana Cricket Board
Dr. Donovan Bennett – Jamaica Cricket Association
Wilford Heaven – Jamaica Cricket Association
Enoch Lewis – Leeward Islands Cricket Board
Leon Rodney – Leeward Islands Cricket Board
Kerwin John – Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board
Arjoon Ramlal – Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board
Dwain Gill – Windward Islands Cricket Board
Carol Henry – Windward Islands Cricket Board
