Dr Kishore Shallow & Azim Bassarath elected as CWI President, Vice President

SHALLOW AND BASSARATH ELECTED AS PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT OF CWI

Dr. Kishore Shallow and Azim Bassarath have been chosen as Cricket West Indies’ President and Vice President, respectively (CWI). They will be in office for two years.

One of the most important parts of the 24th Annual General Meeting of CWI, which took place on March 25, 2023 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, was the election process.

Dr. Shallow said:

“On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I’d like to thank Ricky Skerritt for his most recent contribution to cricket, which we all love. He did his job well and with pride during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was one of the hardest times in our lives. During his time in office, we’ve moved in the right direction.”

He added:

He also said, “It’s encouraging that the shareholders have shown such a strong vote of confidence. They and everyone else who helped me during the election process have my deepest gratitude. As I start this new job with Vice President Bassarath, I’m not fooling myself about how much work it will be. I still believe in unity and welcoming everyone. Because West Indies cricket will only make real progress as a cricket nation if we all work together and share our resources.”

Bassarath said:

“It is indeed an honour to be elected to serve as the Vice President of Cricket West Indies and I look forward to working alongside Dr. Shallow and the other members of the Board of Directors as we continue the good work done by Mr. Skerritt for the benefit of everyone involved in West Indies Cricket.”

In addition to the election for President and Vice President, the following persons were duly elected as Member Directors of CWI:

Jason King – Barbados Cricket Association

Conde Riley – Barbados Cricket Association

Bissoondyal Singh – Guyana Cricket Board

Deleep Singh – Guyana Cricket Board

Dr. Donovan Bennett – Jamaica Cricket Association

Wilford Heaven – Jamaica Cricket Association

Enoch Lewis – Leeward Islands Cricket Board

Leon Rodney – Leeward Islands Cricket Board

Kerwin John – Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board

Arjoon Ramlal – Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board

Dwain Gill – Windward Islands Cricket Board

Carol Henry – Windward Islands Cricket Board