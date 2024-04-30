Dr Margaret-Ann Eustace died as a result of asphyxia: Report

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) wishes to provide an update regarding the ongoing investigation into the discovery of a body found on a beach in La Pompe, Bequia on April 24, 2024.

The deceased was identified as Margaret-Ann Eustace, a 71-year-old retiree from Harmony Hall. She was discovered early in the morning and had been last observed on the beach the previous evening.

A post-mortem examination conducted on the body on April 25, 2024, has concluded that the cause of death was asphyxia due to upper and lower airway obstruction from sea sand.

Accordingly, the RSVGPF wishes to advise the public that the investigation into this matter has been discontinued. The RSVGPF extends its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.