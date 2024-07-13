Dr. Mohammad Rafik Nagdee Takes the Helm at CCREEE

MOHAMMAD RAFIK NAGDEE IS APPOINTED AS THE NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE CCREEE

The Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Mohammad Rafik Nagdee as its new Executive Director, effective August 6, 2024.

Dr. Nagdee, a Barbadian national, emerged as the successful candidate during a rigorous three-stage recruitment process that was initiated in December 2023.

Dr. Nagdee has a wealth of experience and a proven track record in climate change diplomacy, strategic planning, and the mobilisation of resources toward environmental sustainability and energy security in the Caribbean. He previously served as the Head of the Nature, Climate, and Energy Programme at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Multi-Country Office for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean. During his tenure at the UNDP, he successfully led the development and channelling of new resources for sustainable development projects and initiatives in the region.

With a Ph.D. in Natural Resource Management from the Centre for Resource Management and Environmental Studies (CERMES) at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Cave Hill Campus, Dr. Nagdee also brings a robust academic foundation to his new role. His background includes extensive involvement with global environmental funds, such as the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

“Dr. Nagdee’s appointment comes at a crucial time for The CCREEE as we strive to improve our region’s energy security and its resilience to the climate crisis,” said Dr. James Fletcher, Chairman of The CCREEE. “His impressive track record in resource mobilisation, his experience in strategic project coordination, and his ability to manage multiple stakeholder relationships” assure us that The CCREEE’s leadership is in capable hands.”