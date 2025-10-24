Dr Rossanna Mars is UPP Candidate for East St. George

UPP Nominates Dr Rossanna Mars as Candidate for East St. George

The United Progressive Party (UPP) is proud to announce the official nomination of Dr. Rossanna Mars as its candidate for East St. George in the upcoming general election. This marks another major step forward for the UPP as it continues to build a slate of capable and community-driven leaders committed to change in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Mars, a respected medical doctor with over two decades of service, has worked and lectured throughout the Caribbean — including at St. George’s University in Grenada, the American University of St. Vincent, and universities in St. Lucia. Her dedication to public health and community education has made her a trusted figure both locally and regionally.

A Bold Vision for East St. George

Dr. Rossanna Mars’s development plan for East St. George captures the UPP’s “10,000 Jobs Agenda” in action — a plan designed to ignite opportunity, attract investment, and make the constituency a model for progress in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Her strategy centers on fast, practical, and high-impact projects that will put people to work immediately:

Agro-Tech & Food Processing Park: A modern factory turning local crops into export-ready products, creating jobs in farming, packaging, and logistics. The facility will also attract foreign buyers and investors to East St. George.

A business park for young entrepreneurs focused on renewable energy, digital services, and online trading. It will host a small , offering hundreds of remote and on-site jobs. Smart Infrastructure Renewal: A clean-up and build-up campaign — new eco-homes, better roads, and solar-powered streetlights — all built by local contractors, giving work to builders, electricians, and service providers.

These initiatives will directly contribute to national job creation and strengthen the constituency’s role as a key driver of progress in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Founded in 2020 by Mark Doyle and Donroy Paul, the UPP is driven by a mission to modernize St. Vincent and the Grenadines through transparency, innovation, and people-centered leadership. Its national platform prioritizes healthcare reform, free tertiary education, affordable housing, a 24-hour economy, and sustainable job creation.

The UPP will formally introduce Dr. Mars at its upcoming national rally, where she will outline her full constituency plan and meet supporters from across the island.