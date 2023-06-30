Teacher, Leader, Icon: Dr Urica Corselle Smith’s remarkable educational legacy

Unfaltering passion, unyielding dedication, and an unrivaled commitment to education – these are the hallmarks of Dr. Urica Corselle Smith’s illustrious 40-year career teaching from Kindergarten to fifth form then principal. As she prepares for her well-earned retirement, we take a moment to celebrate her inspiring journey and the indelible imprint she has left on generations of students.

Dr. Smith’s journey began on a bright Tuesday morning, November 1, 1983, when she stepped into the Barrouallie Government School as a young teacher. Little did she know then, the extraordinary path that lay ahead.

After her marriage in November 1988 to Pastor Edward Dave Smith of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Dr. Smith moved to the Mary Hutchinson Primary School, then called the Ashton Government School. Here, her foresight and passion for advocacy became evident, setting the stage for a career marked by transformative initiatives and lasting change.

Her commitment to her students and her dedication to academic excellence shone bright when she was transferred to Union Island Secondary School in January 1991. Under her mentorship, the school achieved remarkable success, with a 100% pass rate in Food and Nutrition and 50% in Home Management – Then an unprecedented achievement for the school in those subjects.

October 1991 marked a significant turning point in her career. Answering a higher calling and showcasing her unwavering commitment to her faith and community, Dr. Smith made the pivotal decision to leave her position in the government service. She moved to the Northern Grenadines to serve the Bequia Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School, which desperately needed a Home Economics teacher. The results spoke for themselves, with over 80% of her students achieving high passes during her tenure.

With a strong belief in continuous learning and improvement, Dr. Smith attended the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Teachers College in 1994, completing her course in June 1996, even amidst personal and professional transitions. On January 6, 1997 she returned to public service at the Touruma Government School, demonstrating a resilience and commitment that went above and beyond the call of duty. She defied natural elements like the challenging Rabacca Dry River and continued serving her students, embodying the spirit of perseverance and determination.

Dr. Smith’s leadership skills flourished at the Calder Primary School, under the mentorship of Mr. John Daisley and Ms. Hyacinth Browne. Recognizing her potential. Mr. Daisley recommended her to the Ministry of Education to be a Literacy Coordinator, a role she embraced with zest. This led to her receiving a scholarship to pursue studies in Literacy (Bachelor of Education) as part of the Government’s Education Revolution.

Her journey led her to the Calliaqua Anglican School in 2007 and Brighton Methodist School in 2011, where she served as Literacy Coordinator, Deputy Principal, and eventually as Principal of the Calliaqua Anglican School in 2016. Alongside these roles, she pursued her academic interests, successfully earning her Master’s degree in Literacy in 2011 and successfully defending her Doctoral Dissertation at the University of the West Indies in December 2018.

Dr. Urica Corselle Smith’s career stands as a beacon of dedication and service to her nation. A proud mother of three sons – Edson, Carson, and Davidson, her influence extends beyond her family, touching the lives of hundreds of her students.

As we celebrate her remarkable career, we’re reminded of the powerful impact one passionate individual can have on a community and nation. Her story serves as a testament to the transformative power of education and the lasting impact of dedication and service. As she retires from her role as a principal, Dr. Smith leaves a legacy of unwavering commitment to her students and her faith, forever echoing in the halls of the institutions she served.