Draft communique 2nd Africa-CARICOM summit in Ethiopia

The Heads of State and Government of Member States of the African Union (AU) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) convened for the historic Second Africa-CARICOM Summit on 7 September 2025, hosted by the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, in collaboration with the African Union Commission and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The Summit was co-chaired by the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, and incoming Chair of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, the Honourable Dr. Terrence Drew, and the President of the Republic of Angola, and Chairperson of the African Union, His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

The Summit, which was held under the theme “Transcontinental Partnership in Pursuit of Reparatory Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations”, reaffirmed the profound bonds of shared history and cultural affinity that unite the peoples of Africa and the Caribbean Community and the broader Diaspora. It marked a pivotal moment in solidifying a comprehensive and dynamic partnership between the regions, committing to translating shared aspirations into tangible outcomes for the mutual benefit of their people.

Recognising the African Union’s strong engagement with the African Diaspora, the Summit welcomed the celebration of the Fourth CARICOM-Africa Day on 7 September 2025, as testament to the enduring bonds.

6.The Summit was also held at a crucial moment in the relations between Africa and CARICOM whereby the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government (by decision Assembly/AU/Dec.884 (XXXVII)) designated the AU theme of the Year for 2025 to be; ‘‘Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations’’. The decision further calls for the establishment of a Transcontinental Partnership Framework embracing the AU, CARICOM and the African Diaspora in Latin America, North America, Europe and elsewhere in the world, to build a strong common front among them in pursuit of reparations and reparatory justice at the global level; and recalled that in Assembly Decision (Assembly/AU/Dec.847(XXXVI), it called for the establishment of an African Caribbean Joint Mechanism on Reparative Justice, based on the resolve of the Global African Diaspora Summit held in South Africa in 2012.

Historical Engagements and Pan-African Vision

Heads of State and Government reiterated their dedication to the spirit and vision of Pan-Africanism, championed by African and Caribbean forefathers in the first Pan-African conference of 1900. They affirmed the commitment of African and Caribbean leaders to fortifying the bonds of unity and solidarity between all people of African descent and advancing a shared agenda for a more fair and inclusive global order.

The Summit further recalled the African Union Assembly Declaration during the Thirty-third Ordinary Session of the AU Heads of State and Government, held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 9-10 February 2020, which called for closer collaboration and cooperation among the African Union, the African Diaspora, and People of African Descent in the Caribbean.

They also recalled the Thirty-First Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government, held in Bridgetown, Barbados from 18-19 February 2020, which affirmed the growing contact between CARICOM Member States and African Union Member States.

The Summit recalled the first Africa-CARICOM Summit, hosted by the Republic of Kenya, and convened virtually on 7 September 2021. During this seminal event, Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) and CARICOM made commitments to foster greater dialogue and advance cooperation in various areas, including trade, health, people-to-people engagement, mass media, and climate change.

The Summit noted recent high-level engagements between African Union and CARICOM Member States in the Moroccan Caribbean Meeting held in July 2007 on South South Cooperation, and in the Forty-Fifth Meeting of the CARICOM Conference of Heads of Government in Trinidad and Tobago in July 2023, the First CARICOM-South Africa Ministerial Meeting in March 2024, and in the Thirty-Eighth Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union held in February 2025 in Addis Ababa.

This first in-person Summit was convened following commitments made by AU and CARICOM Leaders at the first CARICOM-Africa Summit and further discussions by H.E. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and the Honorable Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, in the margins of the Thirty-Eighth Ordinary Session of the African Union held in February 2025 in Addis Ababa.

The Summit was also held pursuant to the decisions of the 47th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (EX.CL/Dec.1310-1322 (XLVII)), that took place from 10 to 11 July 2025, in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea on the hosting of the Second Africa-CARICOM Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on 7 September 2025.

The Summit recognised the great potential that exists in a strengthened relationship between Africa and CARICOM. The combined land territory, maritime space, and population base, as well as the natural resources, technical, cultural and intellectual stock of the continent of Africa and the region of the Caribbean, and their strategic geographical locations, present immense opportunities for rapid, self-generated and self-sustaining development.

Strengthening Institutional Linkages and Cooperation

Welcoming the 26 September 2024 signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the African Union and the Caribbean Community on Upscaling Engagement and Linkages with People of African Descent, Heads of State and Government committed to its operationalisation to promote cooperation in agreed areas. These include trade and investment, improved air and sea transportation linkages, entrepreneurship, education, scientific research and development, knowledge transfer, tourism, cultural and creative industries, heritage, people-to-people exchanges, support and solidarity in resolving peace-keeping and other geo-political crises. The Summit expressed support for the UN International Decade for People of African Descent, (2025-2034) and recognised it as an important mechanism and instrument at the disposal of the Africa-CARICOM partnership for promoting cooperation in the aforementioned areas. The Summit also welcomed the initial meetings held between the African Union Commission and the Secretariat of the CARICOM, and called for regular consultations and review meetings, and mandated the establishment of further specialised mechanisms for engagement, including a Joint Sub-Committees, to effectively implement the MoU and regularly review progress across agreed areas of cooperation.

Trade and Partnership

The Summit recognised that, despite a shared historical background and deep cultural ties, bilateral exports between the regions currently account for less than 3% of their total trade. They observed that over the past decade, the proportion of exchanged exports has not exceeded 6%. In light of this situation, the Heads of State and Government highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation in trade and development. Furthermore, they called for increased investment in emerging sectors, including finance, communications, and technology.

The Summit, while recognising the African Diaspora as a powerful constituency and one of the largest source of investment for Africa, resolved to mobilise and facilitate African Diaspora investment beyond remittances towards high-impact, sustainable projects in Africa and CARICOM, including startups, real estate, infrastructure, and technology transfer initiatives. This will leverage their valuable knowledge, skills, and capital through ethical investments and public-private partnerships, thereby stimulating economic growth and creating employment opportunities as a fundamental pillar of the Transcontinental Partnership for

Reparatory Justice and strengthening the economic integration objectives of continental trade and investment agreements.

18.Heads of State and Government reaffirmed their commitment to deepening intra-regional trade financing, and mobilising resources through investment promotion and increased private sector engagement. They underscored the burgeoning partnership between CARICOM Member States and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) as vital for strengthening these ties to support joint ventures and economic development projects. In that regard, the CARICOM-Afreximbank Partnership Agreement, the establishment of the Afreximbank’s Caribbean office in Barbados, as well as the hosting of the Thirty-First Afreximbank Annual Meeting (AAM) in Nassau, Bahamas in 2024, were recognised as significant milestones. The sustained execution of the annual AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF), following its inaugural forum in Barbados in 2022, and its fourth edition in Grenada in 2025 were also highlighted. In this regard, they encouraged the particpation of the AfCFTA in the organization of the forum recommending that it be held every two years alternating between the AU and CARICOM.

They welcomed the hosting of the 4th Edition of Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2025 by Algeria, from 4-10 September 2025 and acknowledged, with appreciation, the participation of the Caribbean Member states to this important event, co-organized by African Union Commission (AUC), AfCFTA and Afreximbank. Heads of State and Government reaffirmed their commitment to deepening intra-regional trade financing, and mobilising resources through investment promotion and increased private sector engagement.

The Summit further committed to the development of both maritime and air connectivity. To this end, there was a renewed resolve to establish a Multilateral Air Services Agreement, conclude an agreement to abolish double taxation, simplify visa regimes, and establish flights between Africa and the Caribbean.

The Summit pledged to advance South-South cooperation and capacity-building in health through the Health Development Partnership for Africa and the Caribbean (HeDPAC), the Department of Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development of the African Union Commission (HHS-AUC) and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), particularly to develop regional capacity to produce medicines, medical supplies, and vaccines, and bolster the health workforce in the Caribbean and Africa. They also pledged to advance cooperation in scientific research and development, particularly in food science, agriculture, and renewable energy, through the public and private sectors. Heads of State and Government expressed their willingness to cooperate in advancing the health and well-being of their citizens, as set forth under SDG 3, and Agenda 2063.

Technological Innovation and Artificial Intelligence

The Summit recognised the transformative potential of digital technology and innovation as catalysts for accelerating sustainable development, enhancing productivity, and addressing complex challenges across both regions. Heads of

State and Government committed to advancing cooperation in research and development, innovation along with the responsible governance and inclusive and ethical deployment of emerging technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI). This cooperation will include the promotion of digital literacy and skills in the private sector, and among citizens; technology transfer to encourage entrepreneurship and elaboration of shared digital solutions; joint ventures and investment in the digital economy to advance opportunities in e-commerce and digital services; and greater collaboration in key international forums to strengthen the voice of the African Union and the Caribbean Community and of the Global South in shaping international digital norms.

Acknowledging the power of cultural exchange, scientific cooperation and connectivity, the leaders pledged to strengthen communication, artistic, educational, scientific and information linkages between Africa and the Caribbean. Initiatives will focus on fostering greater media collaboration, promoting cultural and creative industries and cultural reconnection, facilitating scientific and other academic exchanges, and leveraging digital technologies to bridge geographical distances and deepen mutual understanding.

Youth Engagement and Empowerment

Recognising the critical role of youth as drivers of sustainable development, innovation, and interregional solidarity, the Heads of State and Government reaffirmed their commitment to empowering young people of African and Caribbean descent. They agreed to promote deeper youth engagement through educational exchanges, entrepreneurship initiatives, innovation hubs, digital skills development, and leadership programmes.

The Summit underscored the importance of creating structured platforms for youth voices in policy-making processes at national and regional levels. They also encouraged collaboration between African and Caribbean youth organisations to foster shared identity, cultural exchange, and collective action in advancing the goals of Pan-Africanism and reparatory justice.

Sustainable Development Challenges

Heads of State and Government recognised the unique vulnerabilities of developing countries including Small Island, Low-Lying Coastal Developing States, land-locked states and least developed countries of the continent of Africa and the Caribbean Community. The Summit acknowledged the persistent socio-economic vulnerabilities including challenges related to economic diversification, high debt burdens, and limited access to adequate concessional development financing as a key driver of collective and coordinated action and proactive, unified advocacy on the global stage for a more equitable and sustainable international order.

The Summit took note of the Bridgetown Initiative and its proposals for the reform of the International financial system, as well as innovating financing mechanisms to help developing countries build resilience to address the climate crisis.

Heads of State and Government commended the work of the Africa Adaptation Initiative (AAI), the Africa Renewable Energy Initiative (AREI), Adaptation of African Agriculture (AAA) Initiative and the African Climate Commissions (Congo Basin Climate Commission, the Climate Commission for the Sahel Region and the African Islands States Climate Commission) in coordinating the implementation of Africa’s response to Climate Change.

Peace and Security Challenges

Heads of State and Government underscored the urgent need for robust support to address the multifaceted crisis in Haiti, and advocated for greater capitalisation of the United Nations Trust Fund established for the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission. They urged international stakeholders to fulfil their pledges to provide the necessary resources, including financial, logistical and technical assistance as well as capacity building for law enforcement’ and emphasised the importance of ensuring the Mission’s effectiveness in assisting the Haitian National Police to restore security and foster an environment conducive to holding free and fair elections. The Summit recognised the pivotal role of CARICOM and the Government of Kenya and its unwavering stewardship and commitment to the MSS Mission in Haiti.

The Summit underscored the importance of strengthening and promoting South-South security cooperation to address cross border transnational organised crimes and commitment to establishing joint law enforcement partnerships, intelligence sharing mechanisms, and capacity building and subject-matter expert exchanges.

Heads of State and Government stressed the critical need to rid the regions of conflicts and create conditions favourable for the growth, integration, and development and integration of our societies, recalling the CARICOM Declaration on the War on Guns and Crime and Violence as a Public Health Issue and of Silencing the Guns in Africa by the Year 2030, and strengthening the African Peace Security Architecture.

Additionally, Heads of State and Government expressed grave concern over the evolving security situation with myriad threats to peace, security, and stability on the African Continent and within the CARICOM region and stressed the primary responsibility of the UNSC in maintaining international peace and security. They noted with concern the persistent financial challenges being faced by the AU-led PSOs and the CARICOM region, which negatively impact the effective implementation of their security mandate. They underscored the importance of adequate, predictable and sustainable financing for AU-led Peace Support Operations (PSOs), including the use of UN-assessed contributions, in line with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution 2719 (2023) and the CARICOM Security Strategy and other security programmes. They underlined the primary role of the UN in funding international peace and security.

Heads of State and Government expressed their support to the African Union’s commitment in combating terrorism and violent extremism, condemned the activities of mercenaries and foreign fighters, as well as foreign interference in the internal affairs of African states.

The Summit reiterated its call for the lifting of punitive and unilateral economic sanctions and embargos against Zimbabwe, Eritrea, South Sudan and Cuba to allow them to pursue their development aspirations.

Global Economic Governance and Development Finance

The Heads of State and Government underscored the critical importance of robust multilateral cooperation to address shared global challenges and foster a more equitable international order. They reiterated the urgent need for a comprehensive reform of the international financial architecture, acknowledging that the current system is inadequate to meet the unique development needs and vulnerabilities of African and Caribbean nations.

The Summit called for greater inclusivity and more balanced representation in global financial institutions to ensure a fairer distribution of resources and decision-making processes. A key focus was placed on achieving debt sustainability for developing countries, particularly in the face of escalating global shocks.

The Summit recognised that high debt burdens hinder crucial investments in national development priorities. To this end, they advocated for innovative development finance mechanisms, as well as exploring new avenues for private sector investment to support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union’s Agenda 2063. The Summit also welcomed the adoption of the Compromiso de Sevilla from the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development, which highlights inter alia the need to narrow the SDGs financing gap and to reform the international financial architecture to create a more inclusive and equitable global economic governance framework.

The Summit highlighted the role of institutions such as the Afreximbank, Caribbean Development Bank, African Development Bank, and the CARICOM Development Fund in mobilising resources and fostering South-South cooperation as a model for future initiatives.

United Nations Reform

39.Acknowledging the urgent need for comprehensive reform of the United Nations system, particularly the United Nations Security Council, Heads of State and Government stressed that such reform is essential to ensure a more equitable, inclusive and representative multilateral system, enabling the UN to effectively fulfill its mandate to maintain international peace and security. To this end, they endorsed the full African representation in the Security Council, though not less than two Permanent seats with all the prerogatives and privileges of Permanent membership including the right of veto so long as it exists”, and five Non-

permanent seats, in line with the African Common Position as enshrined in the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration, as well as a rotating seat on the Security Council for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) across all regions that have SIDS on the Security Council. They resolved to further consolidate the cooperation between the African members (A3) of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and their Caribbean counterparts towards the realization of common objectives with regard to the maintenance of the international peace and security.

Heads of State and Government emphasised the importance of Africa-CARICOM collaboration for sustainable development and the reform of the international economic and political order. Leaders committed to joint action on pressing global challenges, including food security and public health. They called for a fairer distribution of global resources to enable achievement of Agenda 2030, the Sustainable Development Goals, and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Climate Change and Joint Action

The Summit underscored the shared urgency for both African and Caribbean nations to address the escalating impacts of climate change, recognizing their particular susceptibility to extreme weather events and other climate-induced challenges. They agreed to enhance coordination and amplify their collective voice on the global stage, and advocate for improved access to climate financing. This includes seeking greater access to concessional finance and grants support, understanding that developed country parties shall provide financial resources to assist developing country parties with respect to both mitigation and adaptation in continuation of their existing obligations under the convention UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and through an adequately resourced Loss and Damage Fund. The leaders emphasized that strengthening climate resilience is paramount for the sustainable development of both regions. Furthermore, the summit called for intensified international efforts to hold the increase of the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to l .5°C above pre-industrial levels, recognizing that this would reduce the risk and impacts of climate change.

Africa and CARICOM reaffirmed their shared commitment to urgent and ambitious climate action, recognizing the central role of forests and biodiversity in sustaining life, livelihoods, and planetary stability. Both regions, as home to some of the world’s most important tropical forests, rich ecosystems, and unique species, which act as vital carbon sinks and buffers against climate change, committed to advancing joint initiatives for the protection, sustainable management, and restoration of these natural assets, guided by the principles of climate justice, equity, and the rights of Indigenous Peoples and local communities. They agreed to work together to strengthen forest-based economies, combat biodiversity loss, and advocate for fair and predictable climate finance, including through jurisdictional approaches and market-based mechanisms, technology transfer, and capacity building to safeguard their shared natural heritage for present and future generations.

Africa and CARICOM reiterated their concerns that the high and rapidly increasing levels of plastic pollution represent and pose a serious environmental problem at a global scale, negatively impacting the environmental, social and economic dimensions of sustainable development in both regions.

The Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continue supporting the mandate established in UNEA 5/14 Resolution, which decided that an Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee is to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment.

They stressed the urgent need for an international legally binding instrument that covers the full life-cycle of plastic, within the context of promoting circularity and sustainable development, taking into account national circumstances and capabilities and for the provision of new, additional, adequate, predictable, sustainable and timely financial resources and access to technology for all developing countries.

Reparatory Justice

Heads of State and Government reiterated their unwavering call for reparatory justice for Africans and People of African Descent. They underscored that the enduring legacies of the transatlantic trade in enslaved Africans and chattel enslavement constitute grave crimes against humanity, which necessitate restitution, compensation and development. To this end, the Summit agreed to adopt “The Addis Ababa Declaration on Transcontinental Partnership in Pursuit of Reparatory Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations.”

Conclusion

Heads of State and Government committed to implement to the fullest extent possible the commitments of this Communique towards the strengthening of relations between Africa and CARICOM. They therefore will work towards enhancing the institutional relations between the AUC and CARICOM Secretariats, expressed their intention to continuously explore additional avenues of cooperation, including to consider establishing an AU representational office in Georgetown, Guyana, at the seat of CARICOM and accreditation to all its Member States, and an office for CARICOM in Addis Ababa at the headquarters of the African Union. Additionally, they reaffirmed their resolve to hold the Summit regularly, alternating in hosting between Africa and the Caribbean.

Heads of State and Government expressed profound gratitude to the Government and people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia for their warm hospitality and excellent arrangements. Appreciation was also conveyed to the African Union Commission, and the CARICOM Secretariat for their invaluable collaborative support in organising the Summit.

The Second CARICOM-AU Summit concluded with a renewed sense of purpose and a firm resolve to forge a formidable partnership, championing the interests of Africa and the African Diaspora and the Caribbean and contributing significantly to a more just, prosperous, and sustainable global future.

Heads of State and Government called for the third Africa-CARICOM Summit to be held on 7 September 2028, in a CARICOM Member State.