In a crucial move to address the pressing issue of drought and water scarcity affecting local farmers, three hundred and fifty (350) drip irrigation kits were procured under the UBEC CERC Food Insecurity Project. The process of unloading, offloading, and repacking these kits has begun at the La Croix Palletization Centre, Orange Hill Biotechnical Facility and the Wallilabou Agricultural Station.

Representatives from Aquatec and Agile Water, (companies responsible for supplying the kits) and personnel from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour are on site. These kits are set to revolutionize farming practices by significantly improving production and productivity through efficient water usage.

Focal Point for the UBEC CERC Food Insecurity Project, Colville King emphasized the importance of addressing drought and water supply issues efficiently, noting that the limited water resources must be maximized.

Project Manager, Roxanne John expressed enthusiasm about reaching this critical milestone. She also informed that farmers will receive training to install and utilize these systems effectively, especially during the dry season.

Mr. Lahcen Elhaddaji and Romain Graciano from Agile Water and Aqua Tec shared their excitement about the collaboration and promised to provide technical support and advice to ensure the successful implementation of these systems.

Distribution of the irrigation kits is set to commence in the coming weeks.

The SVG Food Insecurity Project seeks to enhance food and nutrition security by increasing the production and productivity of chosen commodities, particularly among business-oriented small farmers and fishers.

This initiative aims to establish a fast, cost-effective, and sustainable food production system in SVG. The project is being implemented by the Economic Planning Division of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, and Information Technology with technical support and coordination by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour.