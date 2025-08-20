Driver remains in ICU after Gibson Corner accident

Driver and Several Others Injured in Motor Vehicle Collision

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a motor vehicle collision that occurred on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at approximately 3:13 p.m. along the Gibson Corner Public Road.

The incident involved a Toyota van, registration number H8476, owned by a resident of Campden Park and driven by Mr. Keith Joseph, a 49-year-old of Edinboro. The vehicle reportedly lost control, ran off the roadway, and came to a stop after colliding with private property in the vicinity of Gibson Corner.

Mr. Joseph sustained serious injuries to his face and both feet and is currently receiving treatment at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU). In addition, a pedestrian and several passengers who were in the vehicle sustained varying injuries ranging from fractures to serious wounds, and they are also receiving medical attention.

Police investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

The RSVGPF urges all road users to exercise caution, adhere to traffic regulations, and drive responsibly at all times.

Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Traffic Department at Ext. 4882, Police Control at (784) 457-1211, or any police station/officer you trust.