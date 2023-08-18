Driveway of Richland Park resident fixed after article in St. Vincent Times

Dannol Charles, a homeowner residing in Richland Park, expresses his satisfaction with the resolution of his gateway issue consequent to an article published in the St. Vincent Times.

In an interview with the St. Vincent Times on August 9, Charles expressed his confusion at the lack of repair on his entrance/driveway, despite the main road being completed two weeks prior.

“While I appreciate the front of my yard being repaired as a result of the St.Vincent Times News Report dated August 9th, 2023, My right to enjoy my property as enshrined in the constitution of St.Vincent and the Grenadines was ignored by Kuwait Dynamics Ltd. for contracting KSCC. As such, I am requesting from them an apology on the front page of every newspaper and online print media in SVG. In addition, I am also seeking reparations for infringement of my rights.”.

“Our ancestors, and especially Joseph Chatoyer, are rolling in their graves to see what’s going on here on our little island of St.Vincent and the Grenadines. When the rights and privileges that they fought for with their lives, blood, sweat, and tears are being ignored and trampled upon by foreign contractors and developers.”.

“I would like to say thank you to St.Vincent Times for not carrying a basket with water and for the excellent independent journalism work being done in highlighting the plight of our people and exposing the horrors of the crusade”.

In an email to the St. Vincent Times on August 14, Kuwait Dynamics Limited (KDL) acknowledged that the Richland Park Road project has not been entirely completed.