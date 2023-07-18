Drone & Geospatial Project Kick-offs in St. Vincent (SVG)

The Frenches House Conference Room hosted the Drone & Geospatial Project kickoff, which was attended by representatives from the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, and Rural Transformation.

Dr. Coleen Phillips, FAO National Correspondent, presented drone technology to the Ministry of Agriculture on behalf of the FAO. A training session began with the goal of introducing participants to Uncrewed Aerial Systems for Environmental Management and providing an overview of the project.

The training program’s goal is to improve the technical personnel at the Ministry of Agriculture’s knowledge and practical skills in the use of drones for environmental mapping, geospatial analysis, and participatory data gathering.

The goal is to help St. Vincent and the Grenadines with agricultural, coastal, marine, and disaster risk management applications.

