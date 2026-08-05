Drone show for Arnos Vale stadium to kick off CPL games

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has confirmed a drone show will take place before the start of the fixtures on 7 and 9 August at the Arnos Vale Playing Field this month, adding a new spectacle to St Vincent and the Grenadines’ first taste of CPL cricket.

The drone display will take place before the start of two Arnos Vale fixtures – the CPL 2026 season opener on Friday 7 August, between Jamaica Kingsmen and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, and the Sunday 9 August clash between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and St Lucia Kings – marking the first time Arnos Vale has hosted Republic Bank CPL matches. Both fixtures will now start at 7:15pm local time.

St Vincent and the Grenadines joins the Republic Bank CPL’s widest-ever footprint this season, with matches across eight nations. Arnos Vale – a venue with a proud cricket history, having previously staged 36 men’s international matches, including fixtures at the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – will now add a new dimension to matchday entertainment as the league looks to build on the energy of a home crowd with a large-scale drone show before play gets underway.

The addition of the drone element is intended to give fans at the ground a matchday experience that extends beyond the cricket itself, with the display visible across the venue before the games get underway.

With the pre-match drone shows on 7 and 9 August marking some of the first CPL cricket St Vincent and the Grenadines has hosted, organisers say the drone displays are a signal of the league’s ambition to elevate the fan experience at every venue on the 2026 calendar – a tournament that runs through to the playoffs at Kensington Oval, Barbados, from 16 to 20 September.