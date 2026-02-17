Drucilla Miller celebrates her 104th birthday

On Sunday, 15th February 2026, Minister Laverne Gibson‑Velox, along with members of staff from the Ministry of the Family et al, paid a special visit to Ms. Drucilla Miller of Paul’s Avenue, Kingstown, who proudly celebrated her 104th birthday.

Ms. Miller, who is blind, continues to be a powerful symbol of strength, resilience, and grace.

Joining the Minister were Mrs. Jouvanie Roberts, S.A.S. with Administrative Control; Ms. Glendeena Timm, Supervisor for the Home Help Care for the Elderly Programme; and Ms. Sangreta Samuel.

The visit was a heartfelt gesture of appreciation, honouring Ms. Miller’s remarkable longevity and her valuable contribution to our community.

The Ministry says it remains committed to celebrating and supporting senior citizens, whose lives and stories continue to inspire generations.