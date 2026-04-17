‘Dual citizenship for politicians a serious security risk’

Addressing the ongoing public debate around politicians holding dual citizenship, Luke Browne insisted that swearing allegiance to a foreign nation is a serious issue rather than a mere legal “technicality”.

He explained that there is strong legal authority outlining exactly why individuals with foreign allegiances are excluded from running for office.

Specifically, Browne warned that if a Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines holds Canadian citizenship and takes actions contrary to Canada’s interests, they could be hauled before Canadian courts and legitimately prosecuted.

Additionally, he noted that a leader found guilty of misbehavior in public office could potentially use their dual citizenship to abandon St. Vincent and seek refuge abroad.

Brown also pointed out the hypocrisy of the NDP regarding this issue.

He noted that the NDP had previously hounded Louis Straker in 1994, and sent letters as recently as 2019, demanding that Straker give up his seat for holding an American passport.

Browne emphasized that the legal precedent governing this issue was clearly established in 2020, which removed any ambiguity by explicitly defining what constitutes a foreign power or state.

He maintained that politicians cannot simply renounce their foreign citizenship after an election to save their seats, as candidates must be strictly assessed based on their citizenship status on nomination day.