Dual tragedies in SVG as two women lose their lives

Authorities are currently investigating two separate incidents that occurred, leaving two women dead in Union Island and Campden Park.

In the Southern Grenadines, a 26-year-old woman identified as Zara Lewis lost her life in Union Island.

Lewis, who was a resident of Mount Grenan, St. Vincent, was reportedly involved in an altercation with another individual.

During the argument, reports indicate that she “blocked out” and fell, suffering a severe “chop wound” to her face and head as a result of the fall.

She was immediately transported to the hospital, where she was tragically pronounced dead. Police are currently searching for the person involved in the altercation with Lewis.

In a separate incident that took place on Friday, May 29, a woman was fatally attacked in Campden Park.

The victim was near a popular night spot in the area when she was stabbed multiple times about her body, ultimately succumbing to her injuries.

Law enforcement made a swift breakthrough in the case and have successfully caught the lone suspect in the fatal stabbing.

The male suspect is currently in police custody.

Both tragic incidents remain under active police inquiry as investigators work to uncover the full details of each case.