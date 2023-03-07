Duncan receives Lions Club Honor for commitment to national service

Lions Club St Vincent names Dr. Roger Duncan a Melvin Jones Fellow

Lion Dr. Roger Duncan has been named a Melvin Jones Fellow by the Lions Club St. Vincent South in recognition of his commitment to national service and serving his lions community. Named for the founder of Lions Clubs International, Melvin Jones, the fellowship is one of the Foundation’s highest recognitions, honoring the commitment to humanitarian service.

Duncan, a member of the Lions Club St. Vincent South joined the movement over 20 years ago; where he has served as the club’s health Coordinator and Tailtwister for many years. He received a commemorative plaque and lapel pin on February 25th, acknowledging his dedication to the foundation’s humanitarian goals.

As a Melvin Jones Fellow, Lion Roger becomes a part of the growing network of individuals who are committed to improving the quality of life for people locally and in communities around the world.

In presenting the award President of the Lions Club St. Vincent South, Lion Dionne John MJF said that Lion Roger’s contribution to the national Covid- 19 response coupled with his outstanding service and dedication to the movement during the volcanic eruptions merited the award. “We are immensely happy to present this MJF recognition to you as you truly deserve it”.

Lions Clubs International Foundation is the charitable arm of Lions Clubs International. Established in 1968, LCIF is committed to providing humanitarian services to those in need, including providing disaster relief, saving sight, supporting youth and combating disability. There are more than 331,000 Melvin Jones Fellows worldwide who provide more than 75 percent of the Foundation’s revenue. LCIF was ranked by a Financial Times study as the #1 non-governmental organization with which to partner. Learn more at www.lcif.org .