Dutch $200 million reduced to $5 million hush money is hardly reparations

The Bonaire Human Rights Organization delegation set out on their 3rd phase and are now 505 days on pilgrimage lobbying in Latin America and Caribbean to put Bonaire on the list of Non-Self-Governing-Territories of the United Nations. Last Sunday the delegation travelled to Sint Maarten.

In December of 2022, the Dutch government openly promised a one time handout of US$200 million for the crimes of slavery as compensation which has now been reduced to $5 million. Clearly, this is not reparations but manipulation and betrayal to the highest level to our ancestors.

On 19 December 2022, the Dutch government deliberately went ahead to be the leader of the reparation’s global discussions before their fellow colonizers’ governments Britain, France etc. when the Dutch Prime Minister, Rutte apologized and followed by King William of Holland. The intention was to take over the control and initiative from the free and independent Caribbean reparations movement, but they moved too swiftly without calculating the repercussions, now it looks like a global embarrassment for themselves. The Dutch planned to hijack and water down the reparation movement but failed dramatically yesterday.

On October 1 and 2nd at the Simpson Bay Resort in Sint Maarten, Bonaire Human Rights Organization witnessed the Dutch government invited a group of specially selected non-governmental leaders from the last six remaining colonized and subordinated Caribbean islands. These representatives from Curacao, Aruba, Bonaire, St Maarten, Statia and Saba were grouped to listen to a breakdown on how the Dutch promised $200 million will be distributed.

The groups were astonished that during the Dutch government presentation, after a luxurious stay at 5-star resort, dinner and show the previous night, watched as the famous $200 million handout was slashed by half to $100 million. This $100 million will then be divided into equal parts between the former Antilles, Curacao, Aruba, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, Saba and Sint Maarten receiving 1/3, the Netherlands 1/3 and Suriname 1/3. You could hear a pin drop in the room, everyone went numb as they then understood how the $200 million turned $33 million which is then abt $5 million for each Island and possibly less for the smaller islands.

Holland gave the global community hope and great expectations when the Dutch Prime Minister and the Dutch King gave their humble apologies, but what the world did not realize at the time that Holland had no intention of giving reparations to all their colonies past and present.