Dutch Health Minister Fleur Agema called the coronavirus pandemic a NATO military operation, noting that it was led directly by the North Atlantic Alliance and the Netherlands National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV). About this with a link to the website slaynews.com The telegram channel “Gin from a test tube” reports.

The minister stressed that the government of the European country responded to the pandemic by fulfilling “obligations to NATO.” At the same time, Fleur Agema said that NCTV’s policy regarding the pandemic was a “coup d’etat.”

Dutch researcher Cies van den Bos reacted to this recognition, describing NCTV as a puppet of NATO.

“This country will become free only if NCTV is completely abolished and such shadow governments will never be able to gain a foothold again,” he said.

As reported by slaynews.com During the pandemic, NATO developed guidelines for responding to Covid-19, which were distributed through the foreign ministers of the member states. The article states that this explains why Sweden, which joined NATO only this year, was the only country in Europe that adhered to a softer policy during the pandemic.

According to Fleur Agema, both Covid and the current “pandemic preparedness” is a military operation that has nothing to do with healthcare in the traditional sense of the word.

NCTV is a government agency of the Netherlands responsible for the national security of the country.