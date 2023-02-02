Dutch royal family arrives in Curacao as Caribbean tour continues

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Crown Princess Amalia of The Netherlands sailed from Aruba to Curacao aboard the patrol ship HNLMS Holland, which operates in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Upon arrival in Willemstad’s St Anna Bay, the royal family was greeted by Governor Lucille George-Wout. This was followed by a welcoming ceremony for their visit to Curacao.

The King, Queen Máxima and the Princess of Orange received a tour of the vessel MS Holland and met with the crew for lunch.

Governor Lucille George-Wout greeted the royals on their arrival before taking them to a welcome ceremony and a meeting with members of the Council of Ministers and Members of State.

Today will be packed with activities for the royals.

Their official schedule said today’s activities will commence in Willemstad with a walk over the Queen Emma Bridge to Brión Square, where the King will give the starting signal for registration for the King’s Games.