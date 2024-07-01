E-gates have been installed at Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri, to streamline processing for incoming and outgoing passengers.

The key features include autonomous immigration processing that performs security checks on passports worldwide; validation of chip passports according to ICAO standards, with future support for Guyana’s e-ID and facial recognition technology for identity verification using an advanced algorithm.

It is also integrated with the ABIS system for real-time passenger updates, with automated checks for ED form correctness. It has the capacity to process six passengers simultaneously with oversight from a single officer.

The enhanced security measures will prevent unauthorised access and allow complete visibility for officers through glass panels. It also features a monitoring station for effective passenger flow management and automatic detention of watchlisted individuals.