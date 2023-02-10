Prince Edward and Sophie to visit Turks & Caicos

The Office of the Governor of the Turks and Caicos Islands has announced that their Royal Highnesses The Earl and Countess of Wessex will be visiting the Turks and Caicos Islands on February 22 to 23, 2023.

They will receive an Honour Guard on arrival and have the opportunity to meet the people of Grand Turk attending that salute.

A statement posted on the Instagram account of the Governor of the TCI, Nigel Dakin, said they will join representatives of the Government and community at a reception that will be hosted at Waterloo.

They will be introduced to some of the TCI’s remarkable people; everyday heroes who go above and beyond the call of duty in the course of their daily lives.

Their Royal Highnesses will then travel to Providenciales to witness the work the TCI does to protect its borders, people and extraordinary natural habitat including mangroves, unique Iguanas and the third largest Barrier Reef in the world.

They will meet those in uniform to understand issues relating to natural disaster, irregular migration and serious crime; witness the competitiveness of our school children; meet sporting heroes and those working to mentor and empower the young.

The Premier will host a lunch to introduce a cross-section of invited guests, representing different aspects of our Islands commercial and civic life.

The TCI Governor said their hope is for the Earl and Countess of Wessex to leave the Islands both better informed but also intrigued by the natural beauty, vibrant society, the challenges and ambitious opportunities, the Turks and Caicos Islands represent.

Source : OPTC