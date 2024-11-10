Earthquakes Rock Caribbean Islands of Jamaica, Cuba, Bahamas

6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Cuba

Back-to-back earthquakes felt in Jamaica

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies, Mona, says a moderate earthquake of preliminary magnitude 5.6, located approximately 152 kilometres north of Ocho Rios, St Ann, was reported as felt at 10:50 a.m.

It had a focal depth of 14.6 kilometres and was reportedly felt across several parishes.

Meanwhile, another quake was felt about 11:50 a.m.

The Earthquake Unit says the strong earthquake of preliminary magnitude 6.5, was located approximately 150 kilometres north of Ocho Rios, St Ann.

It was also felt across several parishes.

Also, 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook eastern Cuba on Sunday, after weeks of hurricanes and blackouts that have left many on the island reeling.

The epicenter of the quake was located approximately 25 miles (40 km) south of Bartolomé Masó, Cuba, according to a report by the United States Geological Survey.