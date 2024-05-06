National

Earthquake occurs west of St Vincent

Times Staff
Seismograph printing seismic activity records of a severe earthquake.

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:
2024-05-06 7:17 pm (Local Time)
2024-05-06 23:17 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE:
3.9

LOCATION:
Latitude: 13.38N
Longitude: 62.87W
Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:
Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 183 km, W
St. George’s, Grenada, 193 km, NW
Castries, Saint Lucia, 222 km, WSW
*distance and direction to epicenter

- Advertisement -
Share This Article

ADVERT

Advert

ADVERT

Discover more from St Vincent Times

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading