Earthquake occurs west of St Vincent

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:
2024-05-06 7:17 pm (Local Time)
2024-05-06 23:17 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE:
3.9
LOCATION:
Latitude: 13.38N
Longitude: 62.87W
Depth: 10 km
NEARBY CITIES:
Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 183 km, W
St. George’s, Grenada, 193 km, NW
Castries, Saint Lucia, 222 km, WSW
*distance and direction to epicenter
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.