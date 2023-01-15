Earthquake recorded Northeast of Dominica

Earthquake recorded near Dominica

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported northeast of Dominica early this morning.

The UWI Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC) said it occurred around 7:39 am (local time) at a depth of 147 km.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from the UWI Seismic Research Center, the quake struck:

Roseau, Dominica, 27 km, NE

Fort-de-France, Martinique, 90 km, N

Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 101 km, SE

*distance and direction to epicentre