Earthquake recorded Northeast of Dominica

Earthquake recorded near Dominica
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported northeast of Dominica early this morning.
The UWI Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC) said it occurred around 7:39 am (local time) at a depth of 147 km.
According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from the UWI Seismic Research Center, the quake struck:
Roseau, Dominica, 27 km, NE
Fort-de-France, Martinique, 90 km, N
Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 101 km, SE
*distance and direction to epicentre
