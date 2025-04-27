4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles SVG

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattled St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday night, according to data from the UWI Seismic Research Centre. People reported feeling the quake in Hope Well, Richland Park, Campden Park, Calliaqua, Queens Drive and other areas across the country.
Date and Time:
2025-04-27 7:33 pm (Local Time)
2025-04-27 23:33 (UTC)
Magnitude:
4.8
Location:
Latitude: 13.25N
Longitude: 60.33W
Depth: 23 km
Nearby Cities:
Bridgetown, Barbados, 81 km, WNW
Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 100 km, E
Castries, Saint Lucia, 112 km, SE