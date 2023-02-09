Earthquakes rattle several Caribbean islands

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 rattled several parts of Trinidad on Wednesday morning.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

According to the Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies in Antigua, the quake had a depth of eight kilometres.

The SRC said a quake with a magnitude of 3.5 was also recorded four seconds after midnight, affecting Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, and Guadeloupe.