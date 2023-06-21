East Caribbean Feeds & Courts Ready Cash holds Agri-Business Seminar

East Caribbean Feeds has partnered with Courts Ready Cash to bring farmers another information packed Agri Business Seminar. This event is scheduled to be held on today at the Methodist Church Hall.

This is the fifth in a series of Agri Business Seminars and Town Hall meetings held locally and regionally, specially geared towards the growth of Animal Farming Businesses and Industry.

Initially held in St. Vincent in 2022, the Agri-Business Seminar has been held in St. Lucia, Barbados and recently in Antigua in May 2023, where East Caribbean Feeds first partnered with Courts Ready Cash to provide livestock farmers with the full package of skills from farming best practices to financial growth guidance for their livestock businesses.

This excellent learning experience will be replicated to Vincentians who will also be further educated on getting Maximum Nutrition through use of East Caribbean Feeds.

The Seminar offers a great networking opportunity and would be complemented with Courts Ready Cash’s offer of micro financing to all agricultural farmers from their EC$20,000,000 fund.

There will be presentations from Dr. Tahomma Richards, Technical Product Manager and host of “Tips with Dr. T” social media series of East Caribbean Feeds. Courts Ready Cash will also address the financial expertise needed for farm management and how their Agricultural Micro Business loan can help.

The East Caribbean Feeds is offering an open invitation to all interested in farming and further growing their business, with an excellent opportunity to engage about opportunities for financing.