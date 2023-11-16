Updated: November 16, 2023 – 7:03 PM

OAS Launches Eastern Caribbean Diaspora Engagement Survey to Support Women-Led Businesses

The Organization of American States (OAS) is pleased to announce the launch of the Eastern Caribbean Diaspora Engagement survey as part of the Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) Project. This survey is aimed at identifying effective strategies and initiatives to support women-led businesses.

A key element of this WEE initiative is to increase awareness and build relationships with diaspora organizations and women led Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on the opportunities to contribute to the development of our home countries in meaningful ways. By empowering and uplifting local women entrepreneurs, significant impact can be made on the economic growth and development of nations across the Eastern Caribbean.

The survey will be available online until November 24th, 2023. It can be accessed through the WEE MSME Clearinghouse website at bit.ly/49a4V9g. All responses will remain confidential and will be used solely for the purpose of empowering women entrepreneurs in participating countries. The findings of the survey will be analyzed and presented by country to the Diaspora Groups, Permanent Missions to the OAS and key local stakeholders.

The Eastern Caribbean Diaspora is encouraged to participate in this survey to contribute to making a difference in empowering women MSMEs.

About the OAS WEE Project:

The Organization of American States (OAS) Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) Project is being implemented in 6 Eastern Caribbean Countries (Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines) to empower women-led and women owned MSMEs to actively participate in and benefit from the digital economy and build sustainable livelihoods.