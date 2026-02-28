Eastern Caribbean teacher collab yields promising results

The conclusion of a teacher exchange initiative between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada has bore fruit.

This program was part of a larger effort to standardize primary school education and improve technological proficiency across the Eastern Caribbean.

Operating in two distinct phases, the project facilitates the sharing of professional expertise and instructional strategies between educators from both nations.

Officials highlighted that the collaboration ensures educational quality and provides participants with valuable opportunities for professional development.

This regionally funded venture represents a significant step toward modernizing the academic landscape of the participating islands.