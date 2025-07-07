ECACHSI appoints Claire Odle as General Manager

Eastern Caribbean Automated Clearing House Services Inc. (ECACHSI) announces a leadership transition as Philomena Lee, the Company’s founding General Manager, retires after more than a decade of dedicated service. Stepping into the role is Claire Odle, a seasoned professional with expertise in payment systems.

Philomena Lee, outgoing ECACHSI General Manager

Ms. Lee has served as General

Manager since ECACHSI’s inception 11 years ago and played a pivotal part in the development of the ECACH. Under her leadership, the Company established its operational and governance frameworks, enhanced the rules of the system in collaboration with the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and implemented robust financial and risk management structures.

Ms. Lee’s deep knowledge of the banking sector enabled her to guide participant banks across the region through the implementation and ongoing use of the ACH. During her tenure, transaction volumes and values grew steadily as well as the Company’s revenue and net worth. Her legacy is one of professionalism, insight, and steadfast commitment to operational excellence.