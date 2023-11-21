ECCB approves the replacement of Queen’s image on EC currency

ECCB approves replacement of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on EC currency

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), situated in St. Kitts, has announced that its Monetary Council has approved the substitution of the Queen’s portrait on the Eastern Caribbean (EC) currency.

“The proposed replacement is an emblem which depicts the flags of ECCB member countries,” the ECCB stated in a press release. It added that “this image provides more holistic reflection of the ECCU (Eastern Caribbean Currency Union)”

Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts-Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla all have the ECCB as their central bank.

It has existed since 1965 as the successor to the British West Indies dollar.