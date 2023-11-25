ECCB launches campaign to help Caribbean get into the Christmas spirit

Feel the Magic of DCash this Christmas

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s Digital Currency Pilot – DCash, will be sprinkling the joy of the Christmas season across the region with a heart-warming new campaign dubbed “Feel the Magic of DCash”.

With a grand prize of $5,000 DCash and weekly prizes to the value of $250 DCash, DCash users can look forward to having a magical Christmas.

The Feel the Magic of DCash campaign is intended to instantly carry the Christmas spirit to businesses and shoppers across the region. “In every island, Christmas is a happy season and a season when we share merriment and magic. We could not think of a better time to spread some of the magic of DCash. And we hope that in this way DCash users will also use the platform to bring joy to others,” shared Karina A. Johnson, the Project Manager of the DCash Pilot.

Persons can qualify for prizes in the Feel the Magic of DCash campaign by downloading the DCash app on their mobile phone and activating their wallet, making a payment or sending money anywhere to any DCash wallet.

With every purchase or transaction, DCash users will increase their chances of winning the $250 weekly prize and ultimately the $5000 DCash grand prize. The “Feel The Magic of DCash” campaign will go live from Friday, 24th November to Thursday, 4th January 2024. Visit our social media pages for more details.

DCash is the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s digital version of the EC dollar. Utilizing the DCash platform ensures swift and secure transactions, enabling cross-border payments, contactless transactions, and convenient cash-in and cash-out services through affiliated DCash merchants.