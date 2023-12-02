ECCB launches new EC$2 banknote to mark 40th anniversary

Eastern Caribbean Central Bank launches EC$2 commemorative banknote

The ECCB has introduced a new EC$2 banknote made of polymer to commemorate a special occasion.

The EC$2 note has a depiction of the renowned cricketer, Sir Vivian Richards, who is often referred to as “The Master Blaster.”

The release of the note is a component of the Bank’s year-long commemoration of its 40th anniversary, which is centred around the theme, ECCB@40: A Year of Reflection, Celebration, and Implementation.

The EC$2 commemorative note showcases a groundbreaking combination of reflective silver ink, gold iridescent ink, and holographic blue foil, making it the first banknote to feature these elements together. This represents a significant advancement in both the design and security of world currency.

The note will be accessible at commercial banks across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union starting on December 6, 2023.

Key details regarding the EC$2 commemorative note issued by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank:

The note is a valid form of currency that must be accepted as payment. It can be utilised for the purpose of purchasing goods and services.

The dimensions of the note are marginally smaller compared to the other EC polymer notes.

The security measures encompass an aqua-blue tinted holographic foil.

ATMs do not dispense the note.