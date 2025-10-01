ECCB marks 42 years of financial stability

ECCB Celebrates 42 Years of Financial Stewardship and Stability

Today, Wednesday, 1 October, marks the 42nd anniversary of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB).

In observance of this milestone, ECCB management, staff, retirees, their families, stakeholders, well-wishers, and members of the community worshipped with Pastor Leroy Matthew and members of the People’s Evangelistic Centre on Sunday, 28 September in a shared expression of gratitude for the Bank’s four decades of dedicated service to the governments and people of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

Praising the stability of the EC currency, which has been pegged to the U.S. dollar since 7 July 1976 at EC$2.70=US$1.00, Pastor Matthew expressed gratitude for the Bank’s steadfast service and leadership within the ECCU.

Governor Timothy N.J. Antoine, in his address during the service, gave thanks for God’s continued grace over the Bank’s journey. He reaffirmed the strength of the EC dollar—backed by nearly 99.0 per cent foreign reserves—and underscored the ECCB’s unwavering commitment to maintaining financial stability across the region.

The Governor paid tribute to the visionaries and pioneers of the ECCB, including:

The Rt. Excellent and Rt. Honourable Dr Sir Kennedy Simmonds, the sole surviving signatory of the ECCB Agreement;

Sir Cecil Jacobs, the Bank’s first Governor;

Sir K Dwight Venner, its second and longest-serving Governor; and

Sir Errol Allen, the first and longest-serving Deputy Governor.

Governor Antoine also voiced deep appreciation to all those—past and present—who have contributed to the Bank’s mission and legacy. In a special moment, the Governor also addressed the children in the congregation, explaining the ECCB’s vital role in everyday life: from supervising and regulating financial institutions, issuing the EC dollar, and protecting deposits, to safeguarding the financial system in the eight ECCB member countries. He encouraged children and adults to value the importance of ECCB’s work and to pray for the institution—its Monetary Council, Board of Directors, and the 306 dedicated staff serving across the Currency Union.

The Governor also highlighted that ECCB’s anniversary coincides with Financial Information Month (FIM) Festival, a regional initiative that promotes financial literacy and empowerment guided by the theme: Financial Empowerment Through Education.