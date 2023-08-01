ECCB seeking public feedback on updating design of the EC currency

At its 105th Meeting last Friday, 21 July, the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) approved the replacement of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s likeness on the Eastern Caribbean currency.

Following the meeting of the Monetary Council, which is the highest decision-making body of the ECCB, its Communiqué announced that a proposal to replace the late Queen with the logo of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) will be subject to a period of public consultation from now until 31 December 2023.

During this consultative process, the public is invited to comment on the proposal to replace the Queen’s image with the ECCU logo, as well as offer suggestions for alternative or additional images to use on the EC currency.

Recommendations can be sent by direct message to the ECCB Connects Facebook Page, by email to [email protected] or by postal mail to P O Box 89, Basseterre, Saint Christopher

(St Kitts) and Nevis.

The Monetary Council will make a final decision on the new look for the EC currency by February 2024.

Bearing a large portrait of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the first EC banknotes were issued in November 1984 to commemorate the ECCB’s first anniversary. Prior to 1984, banknotes – featuring different portraits of the Queen – were issued by the East Caribbean Currency Authority (ECCA) from 1965 to 1983 and the British Caribbean Currency Board (BCCB) from 1950 to 1965.

Source : ECCB