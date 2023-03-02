ECCB to hold 7th Growth & Resilience Dialogue April 25-26

The Growth and Resilience Dialogue is an insightful, engaging, interesting and informative annual conference which resonates with audiences long after the curtain closes on the two day event. April 25 – 26, 2023 ushers in the 7th annual edition of the Growth and Resilience Dialogue under the theme:

“An appropriate and sustainable model for health care in the ECCU/OECS – Agile Infrastructure, Traditional Medicine and Medicinal Cannabis”.

On day one, audiences will be inspired, uplifted and engaged through a series of panel discussions on health care from multiple angles:

The discussion on agile health care infrastructure will explore technology in health care and recommendations to address pandemics, respiratory ailments and the impact of antimicrobial resistance.

The focus on traditional medicine in health care will examine alternative practices to wellness, identifying advantages and disadvantages and explore what is needed to integrate traditional medicine into our national health care systems.

The final discussion will focus on medicinal cannabis from the perspectives of our agriculture and tourism industries. The panel will also delve into a case study on the cannabis legislative journey in the region.

Day two will amp up the volume with a virtual exhibition of new and emerging technologies that are transforming health care.

This free, virtual two day conference is guaranteed to take your mind to new places and expand your understanding of your health. In short it is a must attend!

Registration will commence 1st March 2023.

Source : ECCB